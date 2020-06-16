All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:54 PM

25 E HEATH STREET

25 East Heath Street · (443) 660-9229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 East Heath Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Same day virtual tours through FaceTime/Zoom available by request. Be sure to view the 3D tour as well. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Federal Hill hits all the marks. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, crown molding, high ceilings, spacious back patio, and expansive rooftop deck with gorgeous views of the Baltimore City skyline. Can~t beat this location that feels quiet and private with great walkability to restaurants, bars, Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor and Baltimore sports stadiums. On-street permit parking. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 E HEATH STREET have any available units?
25 E HEATH STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 E HEATH STREET have?
Some of 25 E HEATH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 E HEATH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25 E HEATH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 E HEATH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25 E HEATH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 25 E HEATH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 25 E HEATH STREET does offer parking.
Does 25 E HEATH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 E HEATH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 E HEATH STREET have a pool?
No, 25 E HEATH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 25 E HEATH STREET have accessible units?
No, 25 E HEATH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25 E HEATH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 E HEATH STREET has units with dishwashers.
