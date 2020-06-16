25 E HEATH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Same day virtual tours through FaceTime/Zoom available by request. Be sure to view the 3D tour as well. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Federal Hill hits all the marks. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, crown molding, high ceilings, spacious back patio, and expansive rooftop deck with gorgeous views of the Baltimore City skyline. Can~t beat this location that feels quiet and private with great walkability to restaurants, bars, Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor and Baltimore sports stadiums. On-street permit parking. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.