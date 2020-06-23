All apartments in Baltimore
249 N Bruce St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

249 N Bruce St

249 North Bruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

249 North Bruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Franklin Square

Property Highlights
-Spacious Rooms
- Quiet street
- Near stores
- Near shopping
- No minimum credit score
- Vouchers welcome

Available today!

(RLNE5806793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 N Bruce St have any available units?
249 N Bruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 249 N Bruce St currently offering any rent specials?
249 N Bruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 N Bruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 N Bruce St is pet friendly.
Does 249 N Bruce St offer parking?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not offer parking.
Does 249 N Bruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 N Bruce St have a pool?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have a pool.
Does 249 N Bruce St have accessible units?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 249 N Bruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 N Bruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
