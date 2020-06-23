Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 249 N Bruce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
249 N Bruce St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
249 N Bruce St
249 North Bruce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
249 North Bruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Franklin Square
Property Highlights
-Spacious Rooms
- Quiet street
- Near stores
- Near shopping
- No minimum credit score
- Vouchers welcome
Available today!
(RLNE5806793)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 249 N Bruce St have any available units?
249 N Bruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 249 N Bruce St currently offering any rent specials?
249 N Bruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 N Bruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 N Bruce St is pet friendly.
Does 249 N Bruce St offer parking?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not offer parking.
Does 249 N Bruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 N Bruce St have a pool?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have a pool.
Does 249 N Bruce St have accessible units?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 249 N Bruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 N Bruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 N Bruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland