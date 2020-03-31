Rent Calculator
247 W Chase St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
247 W Chase St
247 W Chase St
Location
247 W Chase St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/19 Massive New York style loft apartment in Mt. Vernon
- Huge open space
- Windows all around for great lighting
- Hardwood floors
- Big kitchen with plenty of storage
- Central heat/air
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Water utility is covered
Available Jan 1!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4555727)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 W Chase St have any available units?
247 W Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 247 W Chase St have?
Some of 247 W Chase St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 247 W Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
247 W Chase St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 W Chase St pet-friendly?
No, 247 W Chase St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 247 W Chase St offer parking?
No, 247 W Chase St does not offer parking.
Does 247 W Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 W Chase St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 W Chase St have a pool?
No, 247 W Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 247 W Chase St have accessible units?
No, 247 W Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 W Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 W Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
