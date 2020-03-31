All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 W Chase St

247 W Chase St · No Longer Available
Location

247 W Chase St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/19 Massive New York style loft apartment in Mt. Vernon

- Huge open space
- Windows all around for great lighting
- Hardwood floors
- Big kitchen with plenty of storage
- Central heat/air
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Water utility is covered

Available Jan 1!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4555727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 W Chase St have any available units?
247 W Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 W Chase St have?
Some of 247 W Chase St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 W Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
247 W Chase St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 W Chase St pet-friendly?
No, 247 W Chase St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 247 W Chase St offer parking?
No, 247 W Chase St does not offer parking.
Does 247 W Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 W Chase St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 W Chase St have a pool?
No, 247 W Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 247 W Chase St have accessible units?
No, 247 W Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 W Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 W Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
