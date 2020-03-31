247 W Chase St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Available 01/01/19 Massive New York style loft apartment in Mt. Vernon



- Huge open space

- Windows all around for great lighting

- Hardwood floors

- Big kitchen with plenty of storage

- Central heat/air

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Water utility is covered



Available Jan 1!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4555727)