Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

246 S EXETER ST #2

246 South Exeter Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in the heart of Little Italy. Hardwood floors throughout & ceramic tile in the Bathroom & Kitchen. Kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher & washer & Dryer is in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have any available units?
246 S EXETER ST #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have?
Some of 246 S EXETER ST #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 S EXETER ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
246 S EXETER ST #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 S EXETER ST #2 pet-friendly?
No, 246 S EXETER ST #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 offer parking?
Yes, 246 S EXETER ST #2 offers parking.
Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 S EXETER ST #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have a pool?
No, 246 S EXETER ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 246 S EXETER ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 S EXETER ST #2 has units with dishwashers.

