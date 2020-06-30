246 S EXETER ST #2

Amenities

Lovely 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in the heart of Little Italy. Hardwood floors throughout & ceramic tile in the Bathroom & Kitchen. Kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher & washer & Dryer is in the unit.