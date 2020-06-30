246 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 Little Italy
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in the heart of Little Italy. Hardwood floors throughout & ceramic tile in the Bathroom & Kitchen. Kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher & washer & Dryer is in the unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have any available units?
246 S EXETER ST #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 S EXETER ST #2 have?
Some of 246 S EXETER ST #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 S EXETER ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
246 S EXETER ST #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.