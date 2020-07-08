All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE

2450 Greenmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2450 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland