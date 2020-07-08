Rent Calculator
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE
2450 Greenmount Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2450 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 GREENMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
