Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2437 FOSTER AVENUE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2437 FOSTER AVENUE
2437 Foster Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2437 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
2437 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2437 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2437 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 FOSTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 FOSTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 FOSTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
