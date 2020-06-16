Rent Calculator
2436 FLEET STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM
1 of 16
2436 FLEET STREET
2436 Fleet Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2436 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM FINISHED BASEMENT, COFFERED CEILING, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ROOF TOP DECK, STREET PARKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2436 FLEET STREET have any available units?
2436 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2436 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 2436 FLEET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2436 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2436 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2436 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2436 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 2436 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2436 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 FLEET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 2436 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2436 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2436 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 FLEET STREET has units with dishwashers.
