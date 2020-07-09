2429 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217 Reservoir Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 full bath apartment on the second floor. This is beautifully done! Great Location and has engineered hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment. There is a garage available for storage or parking for an additional $50 monthly.
Property Highlights:
* Newly Renovated * Great Location * Engineered Hardwood Flooring * Backe Entrance * Parking Available for small fee * Pets are case by case
(RLNE5432455)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2429 Linden Ave have any available units?
2429 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Linden Ave have?
Some of 2429 Linden Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 2429 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 2429 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2429 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)