All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE

2429 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2429 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have any available units?
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland