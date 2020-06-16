Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE
2429 Druid Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2429 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $40 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have any available units?
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
