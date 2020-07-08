All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2428 GREENMOUNT AVENUE

2428 Greenmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment located in Baltimore City over a licensed daycare at a very affordable price. Sorry, no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

