2426 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Lexington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2400 block of W. Baltimore St Baltimore MD 21223. 1250 a month 2 Story 3 BdRm 1 Bth row home with white appliances stove fridge dishwasher and built in microwave all updated has W/D CAC & Heat ceiling fan master BdRm. 1/2 Bth 1st Flr No pets unless a service animal.. Laminate Hardwood Tiles throughout. Large kitchen Oen spaced Lv & Dn/Rm. Concrete Fenced in brick Back Yard with patio. Working Vouchers Only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2426 West Baltimore Street have any available units?
2426 West Baltimore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 West Baltimore Street have?
Some of 2426 West Baltimore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 West Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2426 West Baltimore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.