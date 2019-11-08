Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
2423 WASHINGTON BLVD
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2423 WASHINGTON BLVD
2423 Washington Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
2423 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***PRICE REDUCTION***VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Beautifully well-maintained, three-level townhome with 2BR, 1BA, fenced backyard. Refrigerator and stove provided prior to move-in. Pets welcomed on case-by-case basis. No smoking inside property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD have any available units?
2423 WASHINGTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD have?
Some of 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2423 WASHINGTON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD offers parking.
Does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
