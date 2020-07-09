Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2423 Ken Oak Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2423 Ken Oak Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2423 Ken Oak Road
2423 Ken Oak Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2423 Ken Oak Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $955.00; IMRID16218
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have any available units?
2423 Ken Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2423 Ken Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Ken Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Ken Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Ken Oak Road offers parking.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have a pool?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland