Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM

2423 Ken Oak Road

2423 Ken Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Ken Oak Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $955.00; IMRID16218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have any available units?
2423 Ken Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2423 Ken Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Ken Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Ken Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Ken Oak Road offers parking.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have a pool?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 Ken Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 Ken Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.

