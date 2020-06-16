Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2420 Orleans Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:54 PM
1 of 8
2420 Orleans Street
2420 Orleans Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2420 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bed 1 bath row home for rent with a basement! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 Orleans Street have any available units?
2420 Orleans Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2420 Orleans Street currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Orleans Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Orleans Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Orleans Street is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Orleans Street offer parking?
No, 2420 Orleans Street does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Orleans Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Orleans Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Orleans Street have a pool?
No, 2420 Orleans Street does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Orleans Street have accessible units?
No, 2420 Orleans Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Orleans Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Orleans Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Orleans Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Orleans Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
