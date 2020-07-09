Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2420 MCELDERRY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2420 MCELDERRY STREET
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2420 MCELDERRY STREET
2420 Mcelderry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2420 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINTED 3BR 1 BATH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES GAS HEAT AVAILABLE SEPT 15TH APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND DOCUMENTATION FOR INCOME APPLICATION AND SUBMISSION LIST ATTACHED TO LISTING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have any available units?
2420 MCELDERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2420 MCELDERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2420 MCELDERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 MCELDERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET offer parking?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland