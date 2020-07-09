All apartments in Baltimore
2420 MCELDERRY STREET
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

2420 MCELDERRY STREET

2420 Mcelderry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINTED 3BR 1 BATH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES GAS HEAT AVAILABLE SEPT 15TH APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND DOCUMENTATION FOR INCOME APPLICATION AND SUBMISSION LIST ATTACHED TO LISTING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have any available units?
2420 MCELDERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2420 MCELDERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2420 MCELDERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 MCELDERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET offer parking?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 MCELDERRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 MCELDERRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

