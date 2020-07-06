All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 3 2020

2419 East Oliver Street - 1

2419 East Oliver Street · No Longer Available
Location

2419 East Oliver Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This three bedroom is available immediately

3 bedroom
1 bathroom
unfinished basement

Also willing to rent the rooms separately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have any available units?
2419 East Oliver Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2419 East Oliver Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

