Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2419 East Oliver Street - 1
2419 East Oliver Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2419 East Oliver Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This three bedroom is available immediately
3 bedroom
1 bathroom
unfinished basement
Also willing to rent the rooms separately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have any available units?
2419 East Oliver Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2419 East Oliver Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 East Oliver Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
