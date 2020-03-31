Rent Calculator
2414 N Charles St Unit 2
2414 N Charles St Unit 2
2414 North Charles Street
·
2414 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1 Bedroom Apartment in Charles Village
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Washer & Dryer
-Lots of Sunlight
-Spacious Rooms
-Walking Distance to Safeway & other local shops & Restaurants
(RLNE5135955)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 have any available units?
2414 N Charles St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 have?
Some of 2414 N Charles St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 N Charles St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 N Charles St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
