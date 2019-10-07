All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2412 CHRISITAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2412 CHRISITAN
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

2412 CHRISITAN

2412 Christian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2412 Christian Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERS, stainless steel,HARDWOOD FLOORS, PARKING PAD AND STREET PARKING, NEWGAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AC, GAS COOKING,iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 CHRISITAN have any available units?
2412 CHRISITAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 CHRISITAN have?
Some of 2412 CHRISITAN's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 CHRISITAN currently offering any rent specials?
2412 CHRISITAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 CHRISITAN pet-friendly?
No, 2412 CHRISITAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2412 CHRISITAN offer parking?
Yes, 2412 CHRISITAN offers parking.
Does 2412 CHRISITAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 CHRISITAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 CHRISITAN have a pool?
No, 2412 CHRISITAN does not have a pool.
Does 2412 CHRISITAN have accessible units?
No, 2412 CHRISITAN does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 CHRISITAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 CHRISITAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland