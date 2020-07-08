Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2408 ASHLAND AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 50
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2408 ASHLAND AVENUE
2408 Ashland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2408 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1.5 bath rental just a few blocks from John Hopkins and Subway access, Unfinished basement is perfect for storage! Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2408 ASHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2408 ASHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
