Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2407 E COLD SPRING LN
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2407 E COLD SPRING LN
2407 East Cold Spring Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2407 East Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Open format, large living room & kitchen, located in the Laurelville/Hamilton area. Large backyard with plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN have any available units?
2407 E COLD SPRING LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2407 E COLD SPRING LN currently offering any rent specials?
2407 E COLD SPRING LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 E COLD SPRING LN pet-friendly?
No, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN offer parking?
Yes, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN offers parking.
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN have a pool?
No, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN does not have a pool.
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN have accessible units?
No, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 E COLD SPRING LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 E COLD SPRING LN does not have units with air conditioning.
