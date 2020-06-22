All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2405 ORLEANS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2405 ORLEANS STREET
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

2405 ORLEANS STREET

2405 Orleans Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2405 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET have any available units?
2405 ORLEANS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2405 ORLEANS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2405 ORLEANS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 ORLEANS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET offer parking?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET have a pool?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 ORLEANS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 ORLEANS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland