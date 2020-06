Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Beautiful 2-bedroom unit in Old Goucher. Renovated bathroom and kitchen. 2nd floor. Second bedroom can be used as spacious living room. Close to MICA, University of Baltimore, Hopkins and more. Steps from the neighborhood's newest attractions and restaurants. Convenient to everything! Come see it today!