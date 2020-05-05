All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
2405 Druid Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2405 Druid Hill Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

2405 Druid Hill Avenue

2405 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2405 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home located in the Penn North area. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Conveniently located within walking distance of public transportation and restaurants.

We Participate with Housing Programs

For additional properties www.ppmillc.com

(RLNE5568253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue have any available units?
2405 Druid Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue have?
Some of 2405 Druid Hill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Druid Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Druid Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Druid Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Druid Hill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 2405 Druid Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Druid Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 2405 Druid Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2405 Druid Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Druid Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Druid Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland