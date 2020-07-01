Big, renovated 3 bedroom porch front home . Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Ceramic tile bath. New carpeting through out the home. Washer/Dryer hookup on first floor. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have any available units?
2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have?
Some of 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.