All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD

2403 Annapolis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2403 Annapolis Road, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big, renovated 3 bedroom porch front home . Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Ceramic tile bath. New carpeting through out the home. Washer/Dryer hookup on first floor. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have any available units?
2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have?
Some of 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offer parking?
No, 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have a pool?
No, 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland