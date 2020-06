Amenities

What a deal! Nicely renovated end of group with open floor plan, built-in book cases, exposed brick, recessed lighting, wood blinds, skylight, eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets. 2nd level deck with shed. Excellent location that is centrally located in Canton. Close to shops, dining, bars, Fells Point, Patterson Park and waterfront attractions. Shows very well. City living at its finest! Easy to show.