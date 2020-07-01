All apartments in Baltimore
240 S S CASTLE STREET S
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

240 S S CASTLE STREET S

240 S Castle St · No Longer Available
Location

240 S Castle St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This house is for SALE or FOR RENT. Walk to John Hopkins! Fantastic home for commuters to John Hopkins Hospital. Great Fells home with two large bedrooms awaits you in this move in ready home. No attention to detail has been missed in this rare Fells Point townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Enter into the living room with an abundance of charm from the stained glass windows, open layout, hardwood floors, custom wood accent shelf/ bar. The kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances and granite with an additional coffee area. The charming stairs lead you upstairs to two great sized bedrooms including a master suite and attached bathroom on bedroom 2. Basement is close to 6 feet and full length of the house. Backyard is a peaceful oasis away from city life with Fig Tree, Thyme, Hydrangeas, and more. Washer and Dryer to be installed. April or May move in date preferred for rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

