Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 240 Collins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
240 Collins Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
240 Collins Avenue
240 Collins Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
240 Collins Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Listed!!
240 Collins Ave, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 1,260 sq ft, It contains 3 bedroom & 2 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 Collins Avenue have any available units?
240 Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 240 Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 240 Collins Avenue offer parking?
No, 240 Collins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 240 Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Collins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Collins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Collins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland