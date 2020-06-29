All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 24 N FULTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
24 N FULTON AVENUE
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:08 AM

24 N FULTON AVENUE

24 North Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Clean and updated 1 bedroom apartment available for rent. Tenant pays utilities. Washer and dryer in your apartment for convenience. Parking lot in rear of the building for all tenants. This won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have any available units?
24 N FULTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 24 N FULTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
24 N FULTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 N FULTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 24 N FULTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 24 N FULTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 N FULTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 24 N FULTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 24 N FULTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 N FULTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 N FULTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland