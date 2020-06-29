24 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Franklin Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Clean and updated 1 bedroom apartment available for rent. Tenant pays utilities. Washer and dryer in your apartment for convenience. Parking lot in rear of the building for all tenants. This won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 N FULTON AVENUE have any available units?
24 N FULTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 24 N FULTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
24 N FULTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.