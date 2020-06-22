239 S DUNCAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Charming Upper Fells Point 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath End-of-Group! Wood Floors & Recessed Lighting Throughout. Spacious Bedroom Closet & Ceramic Tile Shower In Bath. Sliding Glass Doors Lead To A Rear Courtyard w/ Gated Access. Additional Storage In Utility Closet. Centrally Located to Fells Point & Canton. Close To Patterson Park & Easy Access to Hopkins - See Today!