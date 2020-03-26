Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5
2360 Eutaw Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2360 Eutaw Pl, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Unit 5 Available 01/14/19 Amazing Two Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment in Reservoir Hill
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-2 Level Apartment
-Amazing Views
(RLNE4576630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 have any available units?
2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 have?
Some of 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Eutaw Pl Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
