/
Baltimore, MD
/
236 ALBEMARLE STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

236 ALBEMARLE STREET

236 Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Location

236 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
hot tub
media room
Contact Carson Jacokes at 443-336-8203 with all questions and concerns.Elegantly renovated townhome located in the heart of Little Italy. Stunning kitchen boasting exposed brick, custom cabinets, granite counter-tops & Viking stove. Custom Bathrooms featuring beautiful tile work, jet tub, dual vanity & two person shower. Massive exterior patio with built-in fire pit & stunning city views from rear balcony. Amazing location close restaurants, shops, Harbor, MAC Gym, movie theater and Waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

