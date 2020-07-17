All apartments in Baltimore
2341 Eastern Ave

2341 Eastern Avenue · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2341 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2341 Eastern Ave · Avail. Aug 8

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
2341 Eastern Ave Available 08/08/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Canton - Steps from Patterson Park! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome steps from Patterson Park. Features rare two level deck, side garden, decorative tile fireplace and shed in the fenced-in back yard for convenience. Kitchen features brand-new stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, and entry to deck - perfect for entertaining! Light-filled second level bedrooms and modern bath with laundry as well as additional third level bed/bath. Two level deck and fenced rear with storage.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management in Baltimore
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2117212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Eastern Ave have any available units?
2341 Eastern Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Eastern Ave have?
Some of 2341 Eastern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Eastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 2341 Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 Eastern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 2341 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 2341 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
