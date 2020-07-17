Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage

2341 Eastern Ave Available 08/08/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Canton - Steps from Patterson Park! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome steps from Patterson Park. Features rare two level deck, side garden, decorative tile fireplace and shed in the fenced-in back yard for convenience. Kitchen features brand-new stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, and entry to deck - perfect for entertaining! Light-filled second level bedrooms and modern bath with laundry as well as additional third level bed/bath. Two level deck and fenced rear with storage.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management in Baltimore

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE2117212)