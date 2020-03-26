234 N Patterson Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated 2 bedroom townhome with off-street parking just minutes from Patterson Park and Johns Hopkins Hospital! Stylish interior is accented by exposed brick, neutral color scheme, and wood flooring throughout! Separate dining space leads to and open gourmet kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and generous cabinet storage. Spacious upper level offers 2 light-filled bedrooms, 2 luxurious baths with soaking tubs, and access to a bi-level rooftop deck perfect for entertaining! Bonus lower level includes tons of added living space and an additional full bath. Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4770044)