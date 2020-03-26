All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

234 N Patterson Park Ave

234 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 2 bedroom townhome with off-street parking just minutes from Patterson Park and Johns Hopkins Hospital! Stylish interior is accented by exposed brick, neutral color scheme, and wood flooring throughout! Separate dining space leads to and open gourmet kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and generous cabinet storage. Spacious upper level offers 2 light-filled bedrooms, 2 luxurious baths with soaking tubs, and access to a bi-level rooftop deck perfect for entertaining! Bonus lower level includes tons of added living space and an additional full bath. Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N Patterson Park Ave have any available units?
234 N Patterson Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 N Patterson Park Ave have?
Some of 234 N Patterson Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 N Patterson Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 N Patterson Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N Patterson Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 N Patterson Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 234 N Patterson Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 234 N Patterson Park Ave offers parking.
Does 234 N Patterson Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 N Patterson Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N Patterson Park Ave have a pool?
No, 234 N Patterson Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 N Patterson Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 N Patterson Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N Patterson Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 N Patterson Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
