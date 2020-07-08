Rent Calculator
2328 E FAYETTE STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 33
2328 E FAYETTE STREET
2328 East Fayette Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2328 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Patterson Park Gem! This newly renovated home presents 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Granite Counters, Hardwoods and much more. Possible 3rd bedroom in basement. Come see me today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
2328 E FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 2328 E FAYETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2328 E FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2328 E FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 E FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2328 E FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2328 E FAYETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 E FAYETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 2328 E FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2328 E FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 E FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 E FAYETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
