All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
2320 ORLEANS STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2320 ORLEANS STREET
2320 Orleans Street
No Longer Available
Location
2320 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Close to Johns Hopkins, Shopping and More! Deck, Central AC, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Carpet and Finished Basement! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2320 ORLEANS STREET have any available units?
2320 ORLEANS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly rent report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2320 ORLEANS STREET have?
Some of 2320 ORLEANS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2320 ORLEANS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2320 ORLEANS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 ORLEANS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2320 ORLEANS STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2320 ORLEANS STREET offer parking?
No, 2320 ORLEANS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2320 ORLEANS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 ORLEANS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 ORLEANS STREET have a pool?
No, 2320 ORLEANS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2320 ORLEANS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2320 ORLEANS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 ORLEANS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 ORLEANS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
