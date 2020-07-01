2319 BOSTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

PRIVATE PARKING FOR 4 CARS! Almost 3000 S/F of living space. Open floor plan. Gently lived in home with all the bells & whistles. Chef's Kitchen. Two Gas fireplaces Spacious bedrooms+gorgeous master suite. Two decks. Upper level laundry. Water views. Seconds to promenade. LUXURY CITY LIVING! Schedule your showing today!