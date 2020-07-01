All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

2319 BOSTON STREET

2319 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
PRIVATE PARKING FOR 4 CARS! Almost 3000 S/F of living space. Open floor plan. Gently lived in home with all the bells & whistles. Chef's Kitchen. Two Gas fireplaces Spacious bedrooms+gorgeous master suite. Two decks. Upper level laundry. Water views. Seconds to promenade. LUXURY CITY LIVING! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 BOSTON STREET have any available units?
2319 BOSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 BOSTON STREET have?
Some of 2319 BOSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 BOSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2319 BOSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 BOSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2319 BOSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2319 BOSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2319 BOSTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2319 BOSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 BOSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 BOSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2319 BOSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2319 BOSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2319 BOSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 BOSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 BOSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

