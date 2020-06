Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Do you work at Hopkins Hospital? This home would be convenient for you! Totally beautiful Townhome!! This home is just a few blocks east of Hopkins Hospital and Kennedy Krieger, close to Patterson Park, Fells and Canton. Totally renovated, parking pad, 3 levels, original hardwood floors. 2 nice size bedrooms & 2 top of the line bathrooms. Lower level rec room, lots of additional storage. W/D included.