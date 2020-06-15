All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2312 ESSEX STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2312 ESSEX STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

2312 ESSEX STREET

2312 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2312 Essex Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful interior rowhome located in Canton. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Hardwood flooring, exposed brick, master suite with full bath. Rooftop deck with city views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have any available units?
2312 ESSEX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2312 ESSEX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2312 ESSEX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 ESSEX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET offer parking?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have a pool?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have accessible units?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland