Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2312 ESSEX STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2312 ESSEX STREET
2312 Essex Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2312 Essex Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful interior rowhome located in Canton. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Hardwood flooring, exposed brick, master suite with full bath. Rooftop deck with city views!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have any available units?
2312 ESSEX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2312 ESSEX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2312 ESSEX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 ESSEX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET offer parking?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have a pool?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have accessible units?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 ESSEX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 ESSEX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
