Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2311 Whittier ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2311 Whittier ave
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 Whittier ave
2311 Whittier Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2311 Whittier Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Woodbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2311 Whittier ave 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apt 1 - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors, nice size rooms, outside balcony.
CALL FOR SHOWING 410-779-9991
CALL TORI 443-725-6204
CALL TENISHA 443-540-1201
(RLNE5182645)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 Whittier ave have any available units?
2311 Whittier ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2311 Whittier ave currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Whittier ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Whittier ave pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Whittier ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2311 Whittier ave offer parking?
No, 2311 Whittier ave does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Whittier ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Whittier ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Whittier ave have a pool?
No, 2311 Whittier ave does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Whittier ave have accessible units?
No, 2311 Whittier ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Whittier ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Whittier ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Whittier ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Whittier ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland