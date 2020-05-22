All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

2310 Edmondson Avenue

2310 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2310 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 2,655 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Contact us to take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
2310 Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Edmondson Avenue have?
Some of 2310 Edmondson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Edmondson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2310 Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Edmondson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2310 Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2310 Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
