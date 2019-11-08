All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 21 2020

2309 E OLIVER STREET

2309 East Oliver Street · No Longer Available
Location

2309 East Oliver Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Open floor plan. Big living room and dining room. Huge eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Ceramic tile floor. Big fenced in back yard. Monthly rent includes water. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

