2309 East Oliver Street, Baltimore, MD 21213 Broadway East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Open floor plan. Big living room and dining room. Huge eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Ceramic tile floor. Big fenced in back yard. Monthly rent includes water. Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2309 E OLIVER STREET have any available units?
2309 E OLIVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2309 E OLIVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2309 E OLIVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.