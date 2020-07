Amenities

**$25 RENT REDUCTION FOR VERIFIED AMAZON & JOHN HOPKINS EMPLOYEES!** Must submit application for processing by 7/31 to take adavantage of this offer. Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath rental just a few blocks from John Hopkins and Subway access. A short distance from the newly renovated North East Market, Patterson Park and the new Henderson Crossing! Unfinished basement is perfect for storage! Come see today!