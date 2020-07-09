All apartments in Baltimore
2301 ASHLAND AVENUE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

2301 ASHLAND AVENUE

2301 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS END UNIT RENTAL - natural light streams through windows emphasizing the beauty of this brand new rebuilt property. Ceiling height added to the basement makes for livable space throughout. Open Floor Plan, Ventless Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Cathedral Ceiling in Master Bedroom, Gorgeous bathrooms. Sun filled finished basement features a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, wet bar, family room with added TV niche. Close to John Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Farmers Market, Henderson-Hopkins Elementary, Whole Foods, Starbucks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2301 ASHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2301 ASHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 ASHLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

