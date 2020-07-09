2301 ASHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

SPACIOUS END UNIT RENTAL - natural light streams through windows emphasizing the beauty of this brand new rebuilt property. Ceiling height added to the basement makes for livable space throughout. Open Floor Plan, Ventless Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Cathedral Ceiling in Master Bedroom, Gorgeous bathrooms. Sun filled finished basement features a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, wet bar, family room with added TV niche. Close to John Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Farmers Market, Henderson-Hopkins Elementary, Whole Foods, Starbucks