Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Blocks from Patterson Park, Immaculate and recently renovated. New flooring, freshly painted, all appliances including W/D ! 3 Bedrooms (1 is walk thru), large Basement with 1/2 Bath and plenty of Storage space. Fenced rear yard with rear Deck off of Kitchen. No pets, No smoking, Tenants responsible for Utilities and Water. Easy to show !