23 N LUZERNE AVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Beautifully renovated 2BR 2 1/2 bath home with a finished basement for possible 3rd BR. Gated Alley with parking in back for a small car, central air, heating system. Wood floors on the main level, granite in the kitchen.