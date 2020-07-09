All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:39 AM

23 N LUZERNE AVE

23 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2BR 2 1/2 bath home with a finished basement for possible 3rd BR. Gated Alley with parking in back for a small car, central air, heating system. Wood floors on the main level, granite in the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 N LUZERNE AVE have any available units?
23 N LUZERNE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 N LUZERNE AVE have?
Some of 23 N LUZERNE AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 N LUZERNE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
23 N LUZERNE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 N LUZERNE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 23 N LUZERNE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 23 N LUZERNE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 23 N LUZERNE AVE offers parking.
Does 23 N LUZERNE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 N LUZERNE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 N LUZERNE AVE have a pool?
No, 23 N LUZERNE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 23 N LUZERNE AVE have accessible units?
No, 23 N LUZERNE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 N LUZERNE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 N LUZERNE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

