Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Mount Vernon. 13 plus ceilings in the space with original architectural features. Come make this space into your own chic space, great for entertaining. Building features intercom, communal laundry (free), pet friendly, fenced in backyard oasis for grilling and having company. Corner building in bustling Baltimore. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops. retail and entertainment. This apartment is a real treasure, not to be missed!