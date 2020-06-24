Rent Calculator
226 S CHAPEL STREET
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM
226 S CHAPEL STREET
226 South Chapel Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
226 South Chapel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please stop in and see our rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET have any available units?
226 S CHAPEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 226 S CHAPEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
226 S CHAPEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 S CHAPEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET offer parking?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET have a pool?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 S CHAPEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 S CHAPEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
