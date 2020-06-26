226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

226 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231 Middle East
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated home near Patterson Park and Hopkins available for rent. Main level showcases exposed brick and hardwood floors. Chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Parking pad in rear plus plenty of street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
