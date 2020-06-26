All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

226 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

226 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated home near Patterson Park and Hopkins available for rent. Main level showcases exposed brick and hardwood floors. Chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Parking pad in rear plus plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland