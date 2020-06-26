226 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated home near Patterson Park and Hopkins available for rent. Main level showcases exposed brick and hardwood floors. Chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Parking pad in rear plus plenty of street parking.