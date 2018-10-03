All apartments in Baltimore
2240 WILKENS AVENUE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

2240 WILKENS AVENUE

2240 Us Route 1 · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Us Route 1, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath rowhome, fully renovated in the Carrolton Ridge neighborhood. The home has a fireplace, large kitchen and a fenced backyard. Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE have any available units?
2240 WILKENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE have?
Some of 2240 WILKENS AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 WILKENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2240 WILKENS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 WILKENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2240 WILKENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2240 WILKENS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 WILKENS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2240 WILKENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2240 WILKENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 WILKENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 WILKENS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
