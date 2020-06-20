Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2235 Jefferson St
2235 Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2235 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Property amenities
Cats Allowed
Large Dogs Allowed
Oven
Parking -
Range
Refrigerator
Small Dogs Allowed
Unfurnished - Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5427221)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2235 Jefferson St have any available units?
2235 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2235 Jefferson St have?
Some of 2235 Jefferson St's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2235 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 2235 Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 2235 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2235 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2235 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
